Councillors want closer look at home proposals at farm site

Councillors will visit the site of a proposed farm development in north Northumberland before making a decision, following a request from the applicant’s agent.

An outline application for the demolition of an existing building and redevelopment of Christon Bank Farm for up to five homes was recommended for refusal, despite the support of Embleton Parish Council, at last Thursday’s (March 21) North Northumberland Local Area Council.

Its location in the open countryside is one of the reasons for a recommendation of refusal by the planning officer, who also says that it ‘would have an unacceptable impact on the landscape and character of the immediate and wider area and would result in an obtrusive development in the rural landscape’.

Council officers also say that not enough information has been submitted in relation to contamination, noise, listed buildings and flooding and that the applicant ‘has failed to enter into an agreement to pay the contribution towards coastal mitigation’.

The applicant’s agent, Craig Ross, of George F White, said these latter issues can easily be resolved so the crux of the scheme is the principle of development, appealing for the committee to take a look for themselves rather than just rely on ‘non-existent settlement boundaries or out-of-date policies’.

Members unanimously agreed to defer the decision for a site visit.

Ben O'Connell, Local Democracy Reporting Service