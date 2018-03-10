Council-tax discount to upgrade properties

Homeowners or landlords seeking to carry out major works to a property are now being offered a council-tax discount from Northumberland County Council.

From April 1, anyone who is undertaking major refurbishment or structural alterations to a property could have up to a year where they don’t have to pay council tax. For a Band D property, this would be a saving of up to £1,743.96.

The discount will act as an incentive to property developers to take on major works and bring more empty homes back into use.

The amendment to the policy follows feedback from landlords and property developers, who are often discouraged from buying empty, derelict properties due to the financial pressures they face.

For more information on the policy or to find out if your scheme falls into this category, visit www.northumberland.gov.uk or call 01670 624884.