Council supports local organisations to the tune of £17k

Alnwick Town Council approved £17,000-worth of grants to local charities, societies and associations at this month’s meeting of its finance and policy committee.

This money included four grants of more than £1,500 – to Alnwick District Playhouse Trust, Bailffgate Museum, HospiceCare North Northumberland and Northumberland CAB’s Alnwick office – as well as grants to eight organisations which had applied for grants for the first time.

Mayor of Alnwick, Alan Symmonds, said: “The town council has an important role to play supporting local organisations. They all do a fantastic job around the town and help many residents, both young and old.

“This year we have seen more applications than ever and from a very diverse range of organisations requesting funding which the town council is pleased to support.”

The council received 27 applications for grants, the most it has ever received.

Grants were awarded for the first time to Alnwick Medical Group; Alnwick Dolphins; Alnwick Music Society; My Life Productions; Aspire to Believe; Stars Learning Ltd; The Alnwick Garden Trust; and the Northumberland Branch of the Western Front Association. The grants are used to help with everything from running costs to equipment.