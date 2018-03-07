Council’s drive for 220 new apprentices

Northumberland County Council is running a recruitment drive for 220 apprentices as part of National Apprenticeship Week, which runs until Friday.

The We’re Making It Work recruitment campaign offers apprenticeships from entry to degree level.

Over the last five years, the council has taken on more than 1,000 apprentices, with schools in the county taking on more than 200.

The programme also provides the opportunity for career progression with two recent apprentices having secured full-time permanent posts within the council.

Deputy council leader Wayne Daley, who is also cabinet member for children’s services, said: “Apprenticeships are incredibly valuable to the council and to businesses in Northumberland.

“We support hundreds of apprentices each year and they play a valuable role in the work that we do.”

For more information, visit northumberland.gov.uk/apprenticeships

Coun Daley added: “We are about to start the next phase of our recruitment drive for 220 new apprentices, with the commitment that by 2020 we will be supporting up to 400.

“Apprenticeships are an excellent option for many people. Apprenticeships aren’t just for young people though, they are for adults too who may be out of work or looking for a change in career.

“There are some great opportunities for people to gain the skills and experience necessary to enter the world of employment. Not only do apprentices gain valuable workplace experience, the council also offers further education and employment to many of the young people it takes on.”