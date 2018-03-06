Council planning notices

A selection of the latest planning applications submitted to the county council.

Amble: Land to the side of Middleton Street, demolish fisherman’s store and construct new detached house.

Bamburgh: 1 The Wynding, extension and internal alterations to dwelling.

Belford: Middleton Hall, Middleton, conversion of redundant greenhouse to provide self-catering holiday accommodation ancillary to hall.

Embleton: Land north of Quarry House, proposal to develop land to provide eight dwellings.

Glanton: 2 Red Lion Cottages, Whittingham Road, entrance and utility extension.

Newton on the Moor: Ryanleigh, change of use from a stables outhouse to holiday let; land south of Quarry House, construction of new dwelling house and associated external works.

Rock: Rock Midstead Farm, erection of agricultural building.

Seahouses: 19 St Aidans, ground-floor, single-storey, sun-room extension.

South Broomhill: Heatherdale Residential Home, The Parks, construction of building to house two biomass boilers and pellet storage area to provide up to 120kW energy to care home.

Wandylaw: The Granary, two-storey extension to side of dwelling to provide garage with living space above, with lift.