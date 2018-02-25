Council planning notices

A selection of the latest plans submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Alnwick: 14 Bondgate Without, listed building consent for removal of an internal lightweight partition wall between bedroom 2/4 at second-floor level and return the original layout into one room.

Belford: Swinhoe Farm, Middleton, erection of steel portal-framed agricultural building to be used as indoor riding arena; Coastal Grains Ltd, Belford Industrial Estate, erection of two wet bin silos (each 600-tonne capacity), one intake and associated conveyors.

Dunstan: Land to north of Heugh View, erection of two dwelling houses with underground garages.

Milfield: The Coach House, internal and external alterations, remove wall between kitchen and utility, install new kitchen, replace existing window with french doors, new deck to rear, enlarge window to rear, new twin velux to rear roof, replace utility room felt roof with GRP polyroof, form timber partition to create corridor from office to main lounge, replace bathroom suite.

Newton-by-the-Sea: Low Tide, Newton Barns, single-storey rear extension.

Swarland: Pinegarth, 40A Park Road, new detached dwelling (bungalow).

Waren Mill: Land south of The Shire, erection of single-storey dwelling with access and parking.