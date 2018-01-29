Council planning notices

A selection of the latest planning applications submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Acklington: Stone Cottage, Bank House Farm, construction of two-storey side extension.

Belford: Kettleburn Farm, U34 road, Detchant, conversion of existing barn to one dwelling house.

High Hauxley: 38 Kirkwell Cottages, side two-storey extension.

Longframlington: Willowdene House, Harrogate Lane, conversion and extension of garage to form annexed accommodation with separate workshop and poly tunnel for domestic use; land south of Deneburn, Rothbury Road, advertisement consent for 14 flag poles, two triangular V-boards and three sign boards.

North Sunderland: Dairy Cottage, 188 Main Street, demolition of existing outbuildings and extension of dwelling to provide two further bedrooms and en-suites; 179 Main Street, enlargement of dormer window to front roofslope of property.

Rothbury: 10 Addycombe Cottages, listed building consent – internal alterations to fireplace, kitchen, bathroom, gas boiler, draught proofing doors and windows, secondary glazing and damp-proofing.

Widdrington Station: Alyncroft, Mile Road, alterations to form a second storey with additional accommodation.