Council in favour of Northumberland Theatre Club move to Amble

Amble Town Council has welcomed the news that Northumberland Theatre Company (NTC) is relocating to The Friendliest Port.

The renowned troupe is moving into the Dovecote Centre, which in turn will bring the community building back into use after it closed in 2016.

NTC, currently based at Alnwick Playhouse, is planning to open a performance centre at the venue and the council is keen to work with the company.

An online statement said: ‘Amble Town Council welcomes the news that NTC has decided that Amble should be its new home.

‘This initiative will be an asset for the future plans of Amble as a home to the arts, giving many community groups an opportunity to expand.

‘The idea to re-vamp the old Dovecote School is welcomed as this is the ideal location for an increase in community activities. The council hopes to discuss with NTC their ideas about community input early in the new year.’