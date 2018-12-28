Council hopes to make itself carbon neutral

Alnwick Town Council has agreed to try to make itself carbon neutral by 2031.

All councillors who spoke in the debate at its December meeting acknowledged the seriousness of the current situation and that Alnwick Town Council should play its part in decarbonising both its own activities.

They also agreed to take a leadership role within the town to encourage and enable the community to find ways of following suit.

The detail of how it will work is to be worked out by councillors in the coming months.

For the council, this will most likely involve a carbon audit and the setting of interim targets for emissions for the coming years.

Speaking after the meeting, Coun Martin Swinbank said: “Climate change will affect everyone across the world and the people of Alnwick are no exception.

“I am pleased that the council has adopted this ambitious statement of intent, to show the way in reducing carbon emissions down to net zero.

“Climate change is a huge challenge but at the same time a huge opportunity. I believe that the town council will find the way to reduce its carbon emissions to net zero in line with the timeframe of the Neighbourhood Plan.

“Crucially, though, by raising its own ambition, it can serve as a catalyst for the community to do likewise and this will improve the lives of everyone in our town.

“The benefits for our health, through greater physical activity by providing safer spaces to walk and cycle, less air pollution from transport and power generation and warmer homes and workplaces, are obvious.

“More locally sourced, nutritious fresh food can help combat obesity and other medical conditions and good, local employment reduces the distance needed to travel for work giving us more family and leisure time.

“This also enables our young people to stay living in their home community. Planting more trees, soaks up carbon and enhances our local environment for people and wildlife alike. The list goes on.”