Council duo help to keep open village’s hairdressers

An under-threat hair salon which was saved from the chop after being bought by two local councillors has gone from strength to strength.

D&R Hair and Beauty, formerly Envy, in Hadston, was set to close in December when its Newcastle owners decided to cease operation.

Worried residents who recognised the salon as the only hairdressers left in the village contacted local county councillor Scott Dickinson to see if anything could be done.

Later, he and parish councillor Anthony Reay, started discussions with the owners and the two councillors decided to take on the business.

They kept existing staff, hired new staff, gave the salon a new name and a fresh look.

And now, the pair are reporting a successful few months, with overwhelming community support that will see this hub and business thrive into the future.

Coun Dickinson said: “I’ve never considered a salon and nor had I really had an interest in one, however, I am passionate about my community.

“Local people were clear to me that they wanted it to stay and many older people without transport needed it to stay and it really started from there.

“It’s really taken off and the community has supported us greatly.

“It is a real community salon. We recruited staff and kept existing members of staff, and we are still recruiting a beauty/nail technician and we’ve got exciting plans moving forward.”

Coun Reay said: “It’s been exciting, fun and challenging and the whole community has been supportive.

“We can’t thank them enough, the client’s are all wonderful.

“I’m now working with educational providers to offer placements to young people who seek a career in this field. Currently working with a former student from my time at Amble’s James Calvert Spence College, it’s been really rewarding.

“We are delighted to be able to continue offering these services in Hadston, it’s been great as a community business to be able to support raffles and auctions for organisations and charities such as Northumberland Pride, Hadston House, Alzheimer’s Society and Martin’s Walk of Life, just to name a few.”

For more information, visit the D&R Hair and Beauty Facebook page.