Council awarded for its work with the Armed Forces

Northumberland County Council has been recognised as one of the best in the UK for supporting members of the Armed Forces.

The authority has been awarded a gold award by the Ministry of Defence in its 2018 Armed Forces Covenant Employer Recognition Scheme.

The scheme rewards and recognises UK employers and organisations that show outstanding support to the Armed Forces community.

The council was one of just nine local authorities across the UK to receive the coveted gold award.

County councillor for Alnwick, Gordon Castle, who is Armed Forces Veterans Champion and a retired RAF officer, said: “This prestigious award shows that the county council really does mean business when it comes to helping Forces veterans, young and old.

“It is absolutely proper that we do all within our power to ensure that society welcomes those that looked after it.

“I congratulate the council officers – it is just recognition of their hard work.”

Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Armed Forces, said she was proud of the council for receiving the award, which is well deserved.