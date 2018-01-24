Council and the police carry out truancy sweeps in Alnwick

Northumberland County Council has been working with Northumbria Police to tackle truancy from county schools.

Early December saw the authority’s education welfare service, in collaboration with Northumbria Police and the Alnwick, Seaton Valley and Ashington school partnerships, undertake three truancy sweeps.

They led to 110 home visits to pupils who had failed to register at school at the appropriate time.

Officers from the police and the education welfare service also spoke to children and young people who were seen in the area during school hours, with five pupils returned to school.

Coun Wayne Daley, cabinet member for children’s services, said: “The work undertaken is very important to help tackle truancy from our schools.”

He added: “The officers work with both the pupils and their parents to highlight the significance of regular school attendance and the importance of parents’ communication with their child’s school, encouraging everyone to take an active role in reducing truancy.”