Could you help show off our region?

Budding tourist guides are being sought to help show off the region to visitors from around the world.

A new one-year training programme will help applicants to qualify for the prestigious Blue Badge, as awarded by the Institute of Tourist Guiding.

The course hopes to boost numbers of self-employed guides in the region to compliment the growth of tourism.

The training programme will teach candidates to deliver interesting, factual and enjoyable guided tours on foot and by coach, so that visitors can fully appreciate and enjoy the region’s fascinating cities, towns and villages, buildings, history, characters, economy and countryside.

Course director David Waite said: “Leisure and business tourism is an increasingly important part of the North East economy. Visitors’ expectations are high and to ensure the highest possible standards we are applying for accreditation by the Institute of Tourist Guiding.

“Once accredited, the programme will meet stringent criteria that can provide professionally-trained tourist guides who can offer high quality tours. We believe this will encourage more people to visit our fascinating region and to enjoy it to the full.”

David said a guide needs a good, clear speaking voice and smart appearance. They must be knowledgeable about the North East and able to convey that knowledge in an engaging, entertaining manner.

They need to be a people person and they also require patience and stamina to cope with long days.

A prospectus and application form is available at www.guidetrainingnortheast.com For more information, email the course administrator at guidetrainingnortheast@gmail.com