Cottages company celebrates 10 years

Leading North-East holiday lettings company, Cottages in Northumberland, is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

The business started a decade ago with a handful of holiday cottages in Seahouses and now has more than 220 properties across the county in its portfolio, which it rents out on behalf of owners keen to generate income from their assets.

Managing director, Rick McCordall, attributes the firm’s success to the rise in popularity of the staycation and the growth of Northumberland tourism, backed by a string of awards.

“Our success is inextricably linked to the growth of tourism in the area,” he said. “Northumberland will continue to grow as a holiday destination, but it needs to retain its character. We don’t want it to become too commercial.

“It is important that Northumberland continues to manage its growth, in doing so preserving the charm of the region, so that everyone can still enjoy its unspoilt award-winning coastline and countryside.”

Rick started Cottages in Northumberland with business partner Jeremy Middleton after a memorable holiday in Seahouses.

They bought a number of holiday cottages in the village and after generating a substantial amount of bookings, they were soon approached by other cottages owners.

Rick said: “Probably the most significant milestone was when an owner of a cottage asked us to look after theirs for them. It wasn’t in our initial plan to look after other people’s properties, just the ones we owned, but it got us thinking. It just snowballed from there and we now have more than 220 properties on our website.”

For more information, visit https://www.cottagesin northumberland.co.uk or call 0191 231 3020.