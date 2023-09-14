News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Coquetdale parish presents its first Freedom awards to deserving community stalwarts

Two leading members of a rural community have been awarded the Freedom of the Parish of Whitton & Tosson.
By Garth RhodesContributor
Published 14th Sep 2023, 10:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 10:49 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

At an awards ceremony in the Rothbury Jubilee Hall, Katie Scott was awarded the honour for her valued and devoted services rendered to the to the community and for her astounding achievement of the successful reopening of the Rothbury Community Hospital.

Alan Winlow was also awarded the honour for his valued and devoted services rendered to the council and its community as a long-time committed serving member of the parish council and his remarkable achievements with respect to his direct action over many years to help to combat climate change by planting trees in the areas around the parish and throughout Coquetdale.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The title is the highest honour a parish council can bestow and was the first time that Whitton & Tosson Parish Council had made such an award.

Alan Winlow and Katie Scott receiving their awards from Hilary Dunn, chair of Whitton & Tosson Parish Council.Alan Winlow and Katie Scott receiving their awards from Hilary Dunn, chair of Whitton & Tosson Parish Council.
Alan Winlow and Katie Scott receiving their awards from Hilary Dunn, chair of Whitton & Tosson Parish Council.
Most Popular

The event was attended by family and friends who had supported Katie and Alan in their endeavours over the years.

Along with their Scrolls of Honour, Katie and Alan received small gifts of thanks. Alan had made a beautiful willow basket for Katie filled with wonderful provisions donated by Tully’s of Rothbury.

Alan also made a basket for Hilary Dunn which was presented along with flowers to her for her devoted service as chair of Whitton & Tosson Parish Council since 2007.

There was a remarkable spread of excellent food provided by the Running Fox which was much enjoyed.

Garth Rhodes

Parish Clerk