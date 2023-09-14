Coquetdale parish presents its first Freedom awards to deserving community stalwarts
and live on Freeview channel 276
At an awards ceremony in the Rothbury Jubilee Hall, Katie Scott was awarded the honour for her valued and devoted services rendered to the to the community and for her astounding achievement of the successful reopening of the Rothbury Community Hospital.
Alan Winlow was also awarded the honour for his valued and devoted services rendered to the council and its community as a long-time committed serving member of the parish council and his remarkable achievements with respect to his direct action over many years to help to combat climate change by planting trees in the areas around the parish and throughout Coquetdale.
The title is the highest honour a parish council can bestow and was the first time that Whitton & Tosson Parish Council had made such an award.
The event was attended by family and friends who had supported Katie and Alan in their endeavours over the years.
Along with their Scrolls of Honour, Katie and Alan received small gifts of thanks. Alan had made a beautiful willow basket for Katie filled with wonderful provisions donated by Tully’s of Rothbury.
Alan also made a basket for Hilary Dunn which was presented along with flowers to her for her devoted service as chair of Whitton & Tosson Parish Council since 2007.
There was a remarkable spread of excellent food provided by the Running Fox which was much enjoyed.
Garth Rhodes
Parish Clerk