Coquet River Action Group Makes a Splash!

More than a hundred people attended the launch of the Coquet River Action Group (CRAG) at Swarland Village Hall this week.

A large turnout reinforced what an important issue this is to many people and the wide range of interests in the river and its biodiversity. CRAG is bringing together many groups including parish councils, Women’s Institutes and environmental action groups as well as the Northumberland Rivers Trust. Volunteers from all these groups are carrying out citizen science water quality testing along the River Coquet.

Chair of CRAG, Jane Davis, explained that the aim is to collect scientifically relevant data that can be used to collaborate with other organisations to form a ‘catchment community’ working to improve the river and its habitats.

On display was the fabulous ‘Story of the Coquet’ picture created for CRAG by local Felton artist Sarah Farooqi and funded by a very generous donor which attracted a lot of attention.

CRAG Speakers L-R: Jamie Day, Gemma Cuthbert, Steve Lowe (NRT) and Jane Davis, Chair

Steve Lowe, from the Northumberland Rivers Trust, told the audience that although the Coquet is a SSSI there are still many issues including invasive species, mine water legacy and farming-related run-off.

Graham Holyoak from Northumberland Wildlife Trust talked about plans for the Druridge Bay area, focussing on a number of key species including water voles. Steve Robson and Laura Molon from Northumbrian Water provided an overview of the multi-million-pound investment plans to reduce sewage overflows and improve sewage treatment works. Lastly, Mark Middleton from National Landscapes talked about a variety of projects taking place around Amble and Warkworth.

An enthusiastic question and answer session included discussion about extending the project into the upper Coquet, how to obtain Designated Bathing Water status, issues related to mine water pollution and ‘forever chemicals’, the types of monitoring carried out by Northumbrian Water and how to get young people involved in the project.

Finally, Jane invited anyone who is interested in getting involved to email CRAG at [email protected] or to visit the website: https://coquetriveractiongroup.org for more information.