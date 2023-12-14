News you can trust since 1854
Coquet Island Shellfish in Amble get in the Christmas spirit with donation to Cash for Kids

Coquet Island Shellfish decided to get into the Christmas spirit early this year, donning their festive jumpers.
By jane pedersenContributor
Published 14th Dec 2023, 12:55 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 12:55 GMT
Many of the staff opted to wear Christmas jumpers and collect donations for the Cash for Kids charity. In excess of £200 was raised for this excellent cause, and it brought a smile to even the Grinchiest of faces.