Convoy tribute in memory of Baz to mark anniversary of his death

Friends of a father-of-three who was killed in a head-on collision on the A1 are organising a poignant tribute to mark the anniversary of his death.

Barry Carmon, known as Baz, from Belford, died in the crash at Newton on the Moor on Saturday, April 8, last year.

Police said that a Ford Transit van was travelling south on the northbound carriageway and a Subaru Impreza, driven by 30-year-old Baz, was travelling north on the northbound carriageway when the accident occurred.

To mark the first anniversary of his death, a group of his friends – who knew Baz through the motor scene – are planning a car-meet and drive out.

The memorial will take place on Saturday, April 14. Cars are asked to gather at Blyth Beach car park at 6pm before leaving in convoy at 6.30pm.

The procession will join the A1 at Stannington and head north. Cars in the convoy will be encouraged to do 50mph and flash lights or beep horns as they pass the crash site. The vehicles will then go through Belford and on to Berwick.

Alex Tully, Sam Robinson and Ben Dodds, from Alnwick, are helping to organise the fitting tribute. They said: “We would love as many car enthusiasts as possible to attend in respect of Baz and to honour his love for cars.

“We want to show that he will not be forgotten and how loved he was and we also want the tribute to show support to his family to let them know we are all with them at this sad time. So let’s get the car groups all together and make it a night to remember for him.”

The friends added: “We became close friends with Baz through the car scene. He was a fun-loving lad who doted on his children. He was loved so much.

“Baz made the car group NBCC (Northumberland Borders Car Club) which we have since kept going in his honour.”

For more information about the tribute, visit Memorial Meet For Baz on Facebook.

A similar tribute is being organised by Baz’s cousin, Robin Foulis, and is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 22.

As reported in last week’s Gazette, Subaru drivers are being encouraged to meet on the day at Purdy Lodge at about 9am. They will then head to the car show, before going through Belford mid-afternoon.