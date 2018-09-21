Consultation over parking permits for estate in Seahouses

Following ongoing problems with residents being unable to park outside their homes in the Crumstone estate in Seahouses, Coun Guy Renner-Thompson has requested a consultation on residents-only parking.

Each household within the designated area would be able to apply for a maximum of two permits, one allocated against a specific vehicle registration and the second visitor permit to be used by any vehicle, including family and friends when visiting.

If the scheme goes ahead and there is space, a third permit per house will be considered. There is a £15 charge per permit per year.

Coun Renner-Thompson, member for Bamburgh ward on Northumberland County Council, said: “Parking is a massive issue in Seahouses during the summer months and we are working hard to find solutions which suit everyone, including expanding the existing car park in the middle of the village and revising the arrangements on the Main Street.”

○ Three extra car-parking spaces will be introduced on Pottergate, Alnwick. The disc-required bays will be for three hours at a time (no return within four hours), on Mondays to Saturdays, 8am to 6pm.

A consultation was carried out, with three in favour, two against and one neither for or against. The county council says the spaces have been added to meet high demand for additional parking.