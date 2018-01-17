Consultation on trio of Northumberland neighbourhood plans

Public consultation is under way on neighbourhood plans for three more communities in Northumberland.

Plans for the North Northumberland Coastal Area (North Sunderland, Bamburgh and Beadnell parishes), Stannington and Longhorsley have been submitted to the county council.

Residents of the areas and other stakeholders now have a final opportunity to have a say on these draft plans, before they are the subject of an independent examination.

All comments received during this consultation period will be provided to the appointed independent examiner along with the draft plans.

Comments on the North Northumberland Coast and Stannington plans must be received by 4pm on Friday, February 9, and on the Longhorsley plan by 4pm on Friday, February 16.

Coun John Riddle, cabinet member for planning, housing and resilience at Northumberland County Council, said: “Interest in neighbourhood planning continues to grow across Northumberland with these three new neighbourhood plans all having been submitted to the county council in recent weeks.

“The parish councils involved in writing the plans have been supported by planning officers from the county council who have helped by providing technical and practical support to ensure that they are presented in a way that best reflects the community’s expectations, while still meeting their legal requirements.”

Details of all the plans, accompanying documents and information on how to make comments can be found on the county council’s website at www.northumberland.gov.uk/ourplan

They have also been made available in County Hall in Morpeth and community locations in the three separate areas they cover.

Once they have passed independent examination, each will be put to a local referendum.