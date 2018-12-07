Consultation on Rothbury Post Office relocation

A consultation has been launched on moving Rothbury Post Office.

The proposal is to relocate to Philip’s Newsagents on Townfoot, which would mean longer opening hours for customers.

The new Rothbury branch would offer Post Office products and services throughout shop opening hours from an open-plan till at the shop counter instead of from a separate screened counter.

Should the move go ahead, the branch would open seven days a week, from 6am to 6pm, Monday to Friday; 6am to 7.30pm, Saturday; and 6am to 1pm on Sunday.

The Post Office is now inviting customers and interested parties to give their comments on the move in a six-week public consultation.

Ian Murphy, Post Office area network change manager, said: “We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.”

During the public consultation, Post Office Ltd welcomes feedback on any issues customers would like considered before a final decision is taken. The consultation will close on January 10. Customers can share their views online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 181328; email comments@postoffice.co.uk, by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.