Consultation event in Alnwick

A consultation event on the North of Tyne devolution deal took place in Alnwick last Tuesday.

The deal, which is likely be approved by Northumberland, Newcastle and North Tyneside councils, is currently open to comments from the public.

The open meeting was attended by residents and councillors from across the three authorities involved in the deal, including Northumberland County Council leader Peter Jackson, pictured speaking, and Coun Cath Homer.

Coun Jackson said: “I think there’s generally a widely-held view that this deal would be good for the three authorities involved in the deal. We know what is important for businesses and communities in our areas far better than civil servants in Whitehall. This deal represents the Government saying they agree with that and going one step further by actually giving us the resources and powers required to deliver for those areas.”

He added: “The deal will only work with the support of the people who live here, however, and this consultation has been a vital part of the opinion-gathering process which will ultimately shape the future of governance in our area.”

The feedback provided by the event will directly inform the next stage of the deal. The consultation runs until Monday – visit northoftynedevolution.com/consultation/