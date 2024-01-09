News you can trust since 1854
Conservation work carried out at Northumberland coastal reserve

Northumberland Wildlife Trust has started the new year carrying out vital conservation work on its Annstead Dunes reserve.
By Fiona DrydenContributor
Published 9th Jan 2024, 17:30 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 17:30 GMT
Twelve volunteers spent four days removing invasive non-native species from the sand dunes to prevent them from spreading and damaging the dune’s native species and habitats.

The work on the reserve, situated between Beadnell and Seahouses, is part of an ongoing management plan to keep invasive flowers such as Japanese rose, martagon lily and Spanish bluebells under control.

If left to take over, the invasive plants will smother flowers such as pyramidal orchid, hound’s tongue, birdsfoot trefoil and common restharrow - all of which are vital food sources for butterflies and other wildlife.

Volunteers get to work at Annstead Dunes. Picture: Chloe CookVolunteers get to work at Annstead Dunes. Picture: Chloe Cook
Volunteers get to work at Annstead Dunes. Picture: Chloe Cook

Annstead Dunes is an important wildlife haven, with the foreshore beach and Annstead Rocks providing an important site for wading birds.

The England Coastal Cycle Path passes through the reserve with thousands of visitors experiencing its splendour each year.

