Conservation work carried out at Northumberland coastal reserve

Northumberland Wildlife Trust has started the new year carrying out vital conservation work on its Annstead Dunes reserve.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Twelve volunteers spent four days removing invasive non-native species from the sand dunes to prevent them from spreading and damaging the dune’s native species and habitats.

The work on the reserve, situated between Beadnell and Seahouses, is part of an ongoing management plan to keep invasive flowers such as Japanese rose, martagon lily and Spanish bluebells under control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If left to take over, the invasive plants will smother flowers such as pyramidal orchid, hound’s tongue, birdsfoot trefoil and common restharrow - all of which are vital food sources for butterflies and other wildlife.

Volunteers get to work at Annstead Dunes. Picture: Chloe Cook

Annstead Dunes is an important wildlife haven, with the foreshore beach and Annstead Rocks providing an important site for wading birds.