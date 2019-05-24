CONDITION: Tell your story in Big Survey

Many readers living with the complex neurological condition myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME) are missing out on normal life. One in four are so ill they are house or bed-bound.

As part of our work for global ME Awareness Month in May, UK charity Action for M.E. is asking everyone with ME to share their experiences of healthcare, benefits, employment and education in our Big Survey.

We will use what you tell us to campaign more effectively for better services and support.

Take our Big Survey now at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/afmebigsurvey, open until 2 August, and please get in touch on 0117 927 9551 if you need support.

Sonya Chowdhury,

Chief Executive, Action for M.E.