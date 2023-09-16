Watch more videos on Shots!

Outline permission for the proposed estate, south of James Calvert Spence College, was granted in March 2022 and an application for approval of the final plans was submitted by developer Tantallon Homes in June.

The developer wants to build eight one-bed apartments, 66 two-bed, 190 three-bed, 167 four-bed, and 49 five-bed homes on the 25 hectare site.

Sixteen formal objections to the plans have already been made and 69 of the 75 responses to Tantallon’s consultation survey gave a negative view of the plans.

The site is currently agricultural land. (Photo by Google)

Fears of traffic mayhem and concerns about the burden on local infrastructure are the most common complaints, with only one planned vehicle exit, onto the B6345 Acklington Road, a recurring bugbear.

Northumbria Police’s response to the planning application highlighted “concerns” about traffic. It said: “This is also the location of three further schools, which has the possibility to cause issues to the centre of Amble at peak usage times.”

Amble Town Council also said it “has great concerns about the impact on Acklington Road” and connecting routes.

The developer’s planning statement dismisses traffic concerns, claiming active travel features on the estate will reduce car journeys and highlighting that road arrangements were already approved during the outline planning application.

To encourage walking and cycling the developer wants to connect Acklington Road to an existing public right of way via a cycle path and convert the former railway line into a walking route into town.

However, Active Travel England, a government agency that advises active travel design, said the plans needed revisions such as footpath access to nearby schools, a safe crossing at the estate entrance, pedestrian connections to neighbouring estates, and cycle parking provision.

A 185-home project is already under construction across the road from Tantallon’s proposed estate, and further nearby developments of 166 and 60 new homes are also under planning consideration.

Tantallon’s planning statement said questions over the need for this quantity of housing had already been settled by the granting of outline permission, and that 15% of the properties would qualify as affordable.

The developer will also contribute £1.1m towards local primary and special needs education, £345,000 to improve primary healthcare capacity, and £421,000 towards outdoor sports provision in Amble to alleviate concerns about the burden on local infrastructure.

Seven hectares of public park land is also included in the plans.

Tantallon’s planning statement said: “Not only are the proposals in general accordance with the broad principles of the outline parameters plans, they provide improvements to provide a strong landscape setting, a high quality housing mix, and a strong pedestrian and cycling link through the site.

“The proposal sensitively integrates with the local environment and ensures it is appropriate to the character and appearance of the area.

“This creates a beautiful and contemporary new community with a new distinct identity, within an attractive landscape setting.

“It is therefore considered that the proposals represent a highly sustainable form of development and complies with all relevant national and local plan policies. As a result, the detailed reserved matters are demonstrated to be suitable for approval.”