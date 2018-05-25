Concern raised over ‘dangerous’ roads

Deteriorating and pothole-filled coastal roads have been branded dangerous by North Sunderland Parish Council’s chairman.

Coun Geoffrey Stewart voiced his concerns at last Monday’s meeting, during his annual report.

He said: “Our major concern now for our residents and tourists is the significant and dangerous deterioration of our main A1 access artery routes leading from our coastal villages, particularly the roads to the railway station and Ellingham School which are still in desperate and urgent need of pothole/resurfacing work.”

However, it is not all doom and gloom, and Coun Stewart spoke positively about various issues in the area.

He praised Complete Landscapes groundsmen, Eric and John Tolman, ‘as they continue to be recognised for their exceptionally high level of maintenance and quality care of the grounds’ at the cemetery.

Coun Stewart spoke fondly of the Seahouses Community Cinema, at the village Hub, which has become ‘a most popular asset to the village, which brings in many from the surrounding area’.

He also praised the work that has gone into developing the North Northumberland Coast Neighbourhood Plan, which encompasses the villages of Seahouses, Bamburgh and Beadnell.

The planning document – with one of its key policies stating that any new homes in the three villages must not be second or holiday homes – goes out to referendum today.

He said: “We are confident of a positive outcome and that it will be accepted as a viable strategy for our partnership coastal communities with due regard to the enormous dedication shown by all of our parishes over four and a half years.

“We appreciate and value the knowledgeable and supportive input of John Woodman, David English and consultant Jenny Ludman.”

“I find myself looking forward to continued growth, particularly for North Sunderland and Seahouses, but also for our closer links now forged with Bamburgh and Beadnell.”