Complaints over lack of broadband provision

Amble county councillor Terry Clark said residents have been complaining about the lack of broadband at Alnwick Way.

At the last meeting of Amble Town Council, he questioned whether it was the responsibility of the developer, in this case Persimmon Homes, to install the relevant infrastructure.

Coun Clark also said that he was chasing up the issue with the county council.

Coun Jeff Watson said that the provision of broadband was not something that can be added as a planning condition when a housing scheme is approved.

As part of his monthly round-up, Coun Clark said that he has secured funding for a new waste bin to be placed along the dunes by Low Hauxley.

He added that a street light is set to be replaced along Northumbria Terrace.