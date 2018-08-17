Competition for creative dog lovers

The Glendale Horticultural and Industrial Society is now welcoming entries for the horticultural and industrial section, to be judged at Glendale Show, on Bank Holiday Monday, August 27.

And this year, in aid of Berwick Animal Rescue Kennels, organisers have introduced a special class for those with knitting skills – the knitted dog coat.

The knitted dog coats will be donated to the charity, which is based in Ramparts Business Park, Berwick, after the show.

Entry forms for the horticultural and industrial section can be found in the Glendale Show list of prizes brochure and can also downloaded from the website.

All horticultural/industrial entries are to be submitted to the show office no later than Wednesday. For more details, contact joint industrial secretary Julie Tait on 07943 396750 or via julieannetait@gmail.com