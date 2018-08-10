Company lends a hand to the National Park

A prominent North East decorative paints and coatings manufacturer is helping to give back to nature through an innovative partnership with the Northumberland National Park Authority (NNPA).

The new AkzoNobel manufacturing facility in Ashington, which is best known for its Dulux, Cuprinol and Polycell brands, selected the National Park as its site charity of the year and has committed to support the organisation with restoration projects and volunteering activities.

AkzoNobel will be supporting the National Park with a number of projects, including restoration work on Hadrian’s Wall National Trail Path, volunteering at The Sill: National Landscape Discovery Centre for the duration of its Digital Landscapes temporary exhibition, restoration of the boundary cairns which mark the Park’s perimeter and general painting and maintenance work, both at The Sill and at sites throughout the Park.

Dave Richardson, volunteer and apprenticeships development officer at NNPA, said: “We are passionate about partnering with businesses through corporate sponsorship packages and volunteering opportunities.

“These packages enable us to showcase the National Park to new audiences who might otherwise not engage with the landscape, but also get some much-needed support with practical maintenance projects.

“The activities that AkzoNobel are going to be participating in will have major benefits to the general public.”

AkzoNobel is using its own specialist Dulux and Cuprinol paints for the project and sourcing all of the decorating materials from its own Dulux Decorator Centres across the North East to ensure that the work carried out at the sites across the Park will withstand the test of time and the harsh Northumberland elements.