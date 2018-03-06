Company intends to demolish ex-school

Residents in Amble have been informed that the former St Cuthbert’s First School is set to be demolished, to make way for housing.

Last year, Northern Coastal Developments Ltd secured permission to build six three-bedroom bungalows and seven three-bedroom town houses on the site.

Now, the company has served a notice of intent to demolish the school with the county council. However, the demolition date has not yet been announced.

Anyone wanting to discuss the matter should call Peter Brierley, senior building control surveyor, on 01670 623727.

The school, on Links Avenue, closed in 2014. The request came from the governing body after a disastrous Ofsted report placed it in special measures, coupled with falling pupil numbers.