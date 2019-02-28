Community wades in after theft from charity shop

The community has been thanked after numerous offers of support were received at a charity shop which was the victim of shoplifters.

Alnwick’s Mind shop on Bondgate Within was targeted on Friday.

A couple used distraction to take a tablet from the counter and make off out of the shop.

And after a post about the theft on Facebook, the shop received a flurry of offers from people willing to lend their own devices to help out.

Amy Snaith, assistant manager, was in charge at the time of the theft.

She said: “It is nice that everyone is offering to help us, the support has been fantastic.

“I just don’t know how people can do it.”

Amy told the Gazette that one of the thieves distracted a volunteer who was on the till while the other took the tablet. A replacement will now have to be bought out of store funds, which should go to the Mind charity to support people with mental health issues.

Helen McMillan, manager, said: “It’s bad enough stealing from big stores, but to take from charity and little shops is just horrendous, they knew what they were doing. And our volunteer feels gutted about it too.”

The tablet was used to add gift aid which enhances donations.