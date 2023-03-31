Community RePaint Morpeth has been running for 20 years.

Having first opened their doors to paint reuse in 2003, staff and volunteers from Community RePaint Morpeth have been collecting paint that would otherwise have gone for disposal and redistributed it to individuals, charities and community groups.

The scheme collects useable, leftover paint from businesses, retailers and paint manufacturers in the local area and in the past 10 years alone, the scheme has collected more than 14,000 litres of paint. They have redistributed over 11,000 litres of paint to local communities.

It is part of the UK wide Community RePaint network, a network of paint re-use schemes working to solve the issue of the estimated 50million litres of paint that go to waste in the UK each year.

“The aim of celebrating our birthday is not only to mark this important milestone, but also to raise awareness of the scheme locally so more people can benefit,” said community co-ordinator Sarah Robinson.

“Community RePaint Morpeth offers a simple, local solution to the problem of waste paint. By reusing leftover paint in our community, we can bring a splash of colour to the lives of those who need it the most and help to protect the planet by preventing perfectly good paint from being disposed of.”

The UK wide Community RePaint network manager, Martin Pearse, added: “Community RePaint Morpeth has done a fantastic job over the last 20 years.

“The celebrations provide a great opportunity to recognise all the hard work that has gone into making the scheme such a success and to reflect on all their achievements, which have brightened community spaces and homes over the years.

If you are a trader, manufacturer or retailer with leftover paint, you can contact the scheme to find out how it can help you.

If you need paint to redecorate your home, or if you are a charity or community group in need of paint for a project, get in touch with Community RePaint Morpeth to find out more – email [email protected] or call 01670 519575 to book an appointment to purchase paint.