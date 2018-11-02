Community rallies round after village shop break-in

Lowick’s community spirit has shone through follwing a raid on the village shop.

Thieves stole a quantity of cigarettes, alcohol and money, destined for the village fireworks display, from Lowick Village Store in the early hours of October 20, before removing the CCTV unit.

The break-in has shocked many, not least owners Karen and Ritchie Blake, but they have been overwhelmed by the kind words and generous gestures they have received.

This has included Starscape (John Dunn and Peter Fagan) and Northumberland Glass (Shaun and Abi), who donated money to Lowick fireworks via the shop.

Lowick Football Club has donated £250 and shop customers have dug deep to replace the money stolen and ensure the village display goes ahead on November 4, at 5.30pm at the football ground.

‘Thank you to everyone for your very kind messages after our little shop was burgled,’ Karen and Ritchie posted on the shop’s Facebook page. ‘We refuse to let the scum prevent us from looking after our customers and thank you all for your co-operation and support.’

The break-in is believed to have happened around 3am and was an unnerving experience for the couple and their 13-year-old daughter, who live on the premises.

“We’re angry about what happened but also scared to think what might have happened,” said Ritchie.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.