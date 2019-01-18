Community helps school hit the right note

The Rev Ian Chadwick, in collaboration with St Bartholomew’s Church, Whittingham, has helped start Whittingham C of E Primary School’s first school orchestra.

Ian has arranged for members of the community to donate unwanted musical instruments to be re-conditioned and ready to be loved once more.

The children then have music lessons provided by Ian at no charge.

The lessons only started in November yet the children were ready to perform a rendition of Silent Night at the Follow the Star service at St Bartholomew’s just before Christmas.