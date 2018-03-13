Community groups benefit from funding

Community groups in north Northumberland have been recognised for the outstanding work they do within the local community.

The groups were recently awarded a grant from the Community Chest, run by Northumberland County Council, and were presented with a certificate by Coun Steven Bridgett at Alnwick’s Northumberland Hall.

The county-wide scheme awards grants of up to £5,000 to support community groups and organisations.

The funding can help with costs by issuing 75 per cent of the total amount required towards equipment for community-group activities and sports, venue refurbishments and transport facilities, among other things.

More than 1,500 projects have benefited from £2.8million in grants since 2009, which has contributed or helped towards £20million-worth of projects within Northumberland.

Groups to benefit from the latest round of funding include Dance Dynamic; 1801 Alnwick Air Cadets; Northern Learning Trust; 1st Whittingham BP Scout Group; Community@NE66 Charitable Trust; Rothbury Highland Pipe Band; The Vyner Park Charity (Swarland); Crookham Village Hall; Rothbury Bowling Club; Alnwick Cricket Club; and Alnwick Spring Show.

Coun Bridgett said: “It was fantastic to see so many community groups/organisations, who provide beneficial services, receiving certificates.

“All of the groups put so much in to the local community and it is extremely important to take the time to recognise all of their hard work and commitment.”

For more details about the Community Chest, visit northumberland.gov.uk/Campaigns/Community-Chest-Scheme.aspx or email communitychest@northumberland.gov.uk