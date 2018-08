A community effort has spruced up the grounds of Willowburn Leisure Centre in Alnwick.

Adults with learning difficulties, who are being taught horticulture at Northumberland County Council’s adult learning centre at Hepscott, brought plants they had reared to brighten up the central flowerbeds.

Brownies and guides have been helping in the grounds and earlier in the summer, schools entered a competition to design bird boxes, with the winners now erected at the centre.