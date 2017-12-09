Community Chest cash for sports clubs

Two sports facilities in north Northumberland are set to be upgraded following successful bids to the county council’s Community Chest fund.

Bamburgh Pavilion has landed £1,000 towards the refurbishment of the tennis court, while North Sunderland Football Club has been awarded £3,000 for turf aeration at Seafield Sports Park.

Due to the number of bids received in the first round, the budget for the north Northumberland area has been used up so there will be no second round in the new year as expected.

Grants of up to £200 are still available for under 18s to support them in pursuing a particular ambition. The panel looks for demonstrations of leadership, sporting excellence or other endeavour, which will inspire other youngsters or project a positive role model.