Community centre to host screenings of hit movies

A community cinema is being staged at Amble’s Dovecote Centre, with a series of films being shown over the next few months.

The Greatest Showman (PG) will be screened on Friday, September 28, at 7.30pm, followed by Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri (15), on Friday, October 12, at 7.30pm.

On Friday, October 26, at 7.30pm, the venue will show Ready Player One (12A).

The next two films are subject to confirmation – these being Isle of Dogs (PG, Tuesday, October 30, at 2pm) and Mary and The Witch’s Flower (U, Thursday, November 1, 2pm).

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) is set to be shown on Friday, November 9, at 7.30pm.

Then, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) will be screened on Friday, November 30, at 7.30pm.

The Dovecote Centre is the new home of Northumberland Theatre Company. Call 01665 713655.