Community centre making a difference

From serving thousands of meals to those in need to helping jobseekers boost their employment credentials – it has been a successful year at Hadston House community centre.

Coun Scott Dickinson said: “I want to point out a few highlights, as the team at Hadston House is working really hard.

“The meals on wheels has served around 5,500 meals this year, with Hadston, Widdrington and Amble the core areas.

“We have had 2,608 young people visit the youth service, while more than 30 young people have been put through their Level 2 food-hygiene certificates and a lot of them have secured work as a result.

“We have a partnership with Barnardo’s starting for 16 to 18 year olds, offering things like hair/beauty, construction and painting/decorating. An open day will be on January 8.

“We also have a partnership with Northumberland College, offering employability courses. The first course has just finished, with people of various ages.”