Community centre is proving a vital hub

From meals on wheels to youth services and employment training – a village hub is offering a vital lifeline to members of the local community.

The annual figures for Hadston House, covering a period from the end of June 2017, to June 30, 2018, were released to the organisation’s trustees and directors last week.

The impressive stats show just how important this resource is to people in the East Chevington parish and the vital services which are being offered.

The data shows that the community café was used more than 12,000 times, while 5,948 meals on wheels were delivered to locals.

Just over 3,200 young-people visits were recorded by the youth services at Hadston House, 324 local people went on bus trips organised by the organisation and 268 young people’s places were booked on school-holiday activities.

A total of 2,364 people attended a range of activities at Hadston House.

Director Scott Dickinson, who is also county councillor for Druridge Bay, said: “These impressive figures demonstrate the need for our organisation supporting the community.

“Our staff work incredibly hard and are always looking at different projects to help residents. We have a wide range of services and the forthcoming year will see the organisation grow with capital changes to the building proposed, additional staff roles and new services on offer. It’s an exciting time and it is unusual for a community to have so many services on offer.

“Thank you to everyone who supports us. Everything is recycled back in to the community and the services we offer. I’ve been working here for 10 years and it’s a privilege to support our community.

“It’s an exciting time with recruitment taking place for the café. We also hope to advertise for a Silver Service Coordinator for the Druridge Bay area in the next few weeks.

“We’ve got our new partnership with AIM North East, which is based with us, and supports 16 to 26-year-olds into work, and we’ve already had successes.

“Community support will soon come online about drugs, suicide and mental health.”