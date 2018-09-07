Community arts centre to open this weekend

A new arts centre offering a range of workshops for the community is opening in Amble.

The Dry Water Arts Centre, on Wellwood Street, will launch with an open afternoon on Saturday, from noon until 4pm.

There will be live music, doorstep performance poet Rowan McCabe and a chance to try printmaking and to view the Canny Bit of Rinse exhibition.

Once open, the centre will have an exciting programme of creative and social activities, classes and workshops and facilities include a renovated function/activity room and a print studio equipped with printing presses.

Workshops will include yoga, dance, printmaking, textiles and watercolours, among other things. It also runs a flagship dementia positive programme called Curiosity Café.

For more details, visit www.drywaterarts.uk or call 07542 141411.