Commemorative bed for centre of village

The parish council is planning to plant a commemorative bed in Rothbury to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War in 2018.

The concept, to remember the 41 men from Rothbury who lost their lives, was proposed by Coun Peter Dawson.

To mark the end of the Great War, the council has agreed to plant an English oak tree and 41 red and white rose bushes, one for each of the fallen on Rothbury War Memorial, in the triangle on the Turk’s bank in the village centre. The roses are to signify the colours of the Northumberland Fusiliers.

A ceremony will be held, probably in May, in which pupils from the two schools will plant the final roses and oak tree and the public will be invited to attend.

The costs are to be met from the proceeds of The Valley Remembers book and by the parish council, however, should any relatives of the fallen or members of the public wish to make a contribution, it would be most welcome.

A statement from the council added: ‘We do this on behalf of all of the community in the wish that our generation and future generations can carry on the recognition that all of those who gave their lives for us will never be forgotten.

‘In the words we all say on Remembrance Sunday, we will remember them.’