COMMEMORATION: Event was well received

Alnwick Theatre Club would like to thank everyone who supported our Evening of Remembrance, which was entitled Requiem.

This event commemorated the centenary of the ending of the First World War.

We would also like to take the opportunity to publicly express our gratitude in particular to Liz Spence and St James’s Church for all their help and support.

The evening was very well received.

And we are pleased to announce that it raised £400 to be shared between Help For Heroes and The Royal British Legion.

Carol Lawrence,

Chairman Alnwick Theatre Club