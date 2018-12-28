Commandos get clarty in the great outdoors

More than 50 adults and children got festive in the great outdoors.

Clarty Commandos – Outdoor Learning for All held its Christmas party at Howick Hall Gardens.

The partygoers enjoyed a range of bushcraft activities.

The older crew made wreaths and Christmas decorations, while enjoying a warming cup of mulled wine and eating festive forest foods.

Meanwhile, the children loved the find Santa Claus game, where they got to meet him and tell him their Christmas wishes.

Clarty Commandos is a popular forest school which helps youngsters with additional learning needs.