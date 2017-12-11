Come along to the Market Place and have a Big Sing

A popular free community Christmas event is making a return – and it promises to be bigger and better than ever.

The Big Sing is being staged in Alnwick Market Place on Monday, December 18.

People of all ages are encouraged to go along to the group sing-song, where they can join in with a collection of seasonal classics.

Free song sheets, courtesy of Alnwick-based Complete Business Supplies, will be handed out by volunteer elves.

Songs will be led by several soloists, as well as the Alnwick Playhouse Concert Band. There also promises to be the odd comedy sketch.

Olaf the Snowman, from Disney’s Frozen, will make an appearance and children are encouraged to dress up for the event, which begins at 6.30pm, with the singing from 7pm.

Following the sing-along, there will be free refreshments in the Town Hall. Donations can be made to Community@NE66, which operates out of Alnwick North Community Centre.

It is the third year that the Big Sing – organised by local man James Matthewson – has been held and it has grown in popularity, with almost 600 people singing in 2016.

The event has received support from Alnwick Music Festival, The Alnwick Garden, Greggs, Freemen of Alnwick, Costa Coffee and Alnwick Markets to name a few.