Collision on A1 in Northumberland results in death of horse

A horse has died after being struck by a car on the A1 just north of Morpeth on Sunday morning.

The collision took place on the northbound carriageway, near the Hebron junction. Police were notified at 5.50am.

The section of road was blocked for a short time while emergency services dealt with the incident, but the A1 remained open with traffic being controlled by police officers.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “Officers attended the scene and assisted moving the horse off the road and uplifting the vehicle.

“The driver of the car, a black Peugeot 208, was believed to have minor injuries.”