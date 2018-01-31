College calls for alumni to celebrate diamond jubilee

Northumberland College is calling on former staff and students as well as members of the local community to attend its Diamond Jubilee event next week.

The College’s origins lie in the colliery school, founded in 1920 by the Ashington Coal Company, but the 2017-2018 academic year marks 60 years since the opening of its present Ashington site in 1957.

College alumni, families and friends are invited to attend the first in a series of jubilee events, at its Ashington Campus on College Road, between 2pm and 4pm on Friday, February 9.

The event will include complimentary refreshments and the unveiling of a dedicated website and timeline display with guests invited to view a film of archive footage of the college over the years.

Attendees will also be welcome to take a tour of the campus and encouraged to share stories and memories with fellow colleagues and students, including Northumberland College’s chairman of governors, Jacqui Henderson CBE. She said: “I know from my own experience of being a full-time O-Level student at the College in 1968 what a significant positive impact this had on my own life and career.”

To attend the celebration event, RSVP by emailing jubilee@northland.ac.uk

The College is also calling on alumni to share their memories of the college via its @NCDiamondJubilee Facebook page and website – www.northumberland jubilee.co.uk