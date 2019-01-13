COLLECTION: Supporting local causes

On behalf of all members of the Rotary Club of Amble & Warkworth, I would like to take this opportunity to say a big thank-you to the residents of Amble, Warkworth, Acklington, Broomhill, Red Row and Hadston for their fantastic support for our Christmas Collection in December.

Over the 13 days of the collection, the magnificent sum of £5,979.65 was collected.

The club will be meeting later this month to decide how the money will be distributed to local charities and deserving causes.

Santa, his reindeer and all his helpers are now having a well-deserved rest.

Tim Mason,

President, Rotary Club of Amble & Warkworth