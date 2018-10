The Rocking Horse Café, at Rock, hosted a coffee morning in aid of HospiceCare North Northumberland during the recent national Hospice Care Week 2018, which ran from October 8 to 14.

More than 70 people attended the coffee morning and raised £717.54 for the cause.

This amount could support three nights of specialist Hospice at Home care to people.

Thanks have been give to The Rocking Horse Café and everyone who supported the coffee morning.