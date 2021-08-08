Coastguard Rescue Teams from Newbiggin and Blyth, along with the Newbiggin Lifeboat, were called to the beach on Sunday afternoon following a 999 call regarding a swimmer.

It was reported that the swimmer had managed to get to shore without the assistance of Coastguard teams and had already left the scene before volunteers arrived.

Coastal rescue teams were called to Newbiggin Beach on Sunday, August 8, after receiving reports that a swimmer was in difficulty. Picture: Google Maps.

The service also shared tips on how to keep afloat in the water.

A spokesperson from the Newbiggin Coastguard Rescue Team said in a statement: “Newbiggin and Blyth Coastguard Rescue Teams and Newbiggin Lifeboat were called into action this afternoon in response to 999 calls to the Coastguard.

“The teams responded to Newbiggin beach following reports of a swimmer in difficulty. The swimmer had managed to get back to shore without our assistance and left the scene prior to rescue units arriving on scene.

“Leave the inflatable toys and boats at home. They are designed for the swimming pool – not the sea.

"If you find yourself in difficulty in the water remember these three words – float to live. Lie on your back, resist the urge to thrash about and just float.

Members of the public are also reminded that in the event of a coastal emergency, they should call 999 immediately and ask for the Coastguard.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

With a digital subscription you get access to the ad-lite version of our website, meaning you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get all of the headlines you need with fewer distractions.